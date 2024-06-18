FAW Toyota's Limited Time Discount on Corolla: Unmissable Offers!
FAW Toyota is offering a time-limited discount on its Corolla vehicles, with prices starting at 79,800 Yuan ($10,998.70). This limited-time offer aims to attract more customers and boost sales. Don't miss out on this amazing deal available for a short period.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 08:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 08:54 IST
China's FAW Toyota:
* OFFERS TIME-LIMITED DISCOUNT FOR PURCHASE OF COROLLA VEHICLES WITH A STARTING PRICE FROM 79,800 YUAN ($10,998.70) Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.2554 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
