FAW Toyota's Limited Time Discount on Corolla: Unmissable Offers!

FAW Toyota is offering a time-limited discount on its Corolla vehicles, with prices starting at 79,800 Yuan ($10,998.70). This limited-time offer aims to attract more customers and boost sales. Don't miss out on this amazing deal available for a short period.

China's FAW Toyota:

* OFFERS TIME-LIMITED DISCOUNT FOR PURCHASE OF COROLLA VEHICLES WITH A STARTING PRICE FROM 79,800 YUAN ($10,998.70) Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.2554 Chinese yuan renminbi)

