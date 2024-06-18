Slovakia Backs Mark Rutte for NATO Secretary-General
Slovak President Peter Pellegrini announced Slovakia's readiness to support Mark Rutte as the next NATO secretary-general. This endorsement highlights Slovakia's active role in international diplomatic decisions and the anticipated leadership shift within NATO.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:57 IST
Slovakia is prepared to support Mark Rutte as the next NATO secretary-general, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
