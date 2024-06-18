Ajooni Biotech Partners with Avalon Bioenergy for Sustainable Moringa Processing in India

Ajooni Biotech has formed a partnership with Avalon Bioenergy, the Indian subsidiary of the US-based Avalon Energy Group, for the sustainable processing of moringa in the country. This collaboration will lead to the establishment of processing plants, including crushing and drying mills, aimed at processing moringa seeds and leaves.

According to the agreement, Avalon will extract oil for further processing and marketing, while Ajooni will use the remaining oil cake to manufacture animal feed products for distribution within India and for export. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the agribusiness component of the moringa project.

Avalon Bioenergy Private Limited specializes in creating clean energy biorefineries in India, producing biodiesel, glycerin, sustainable aviation fuel, and other products. In addition, Avalon has signed a long-term purchase and sales contract with Novvi LLC, an oleochemical company owned by Chevron USA Inc. They are also acquiring arable land for the cultivation of moringa and other oil seeds crops across India.

Furthermore, Ajooni is also interested in collaborating with Avalon on similar projects in the United States, Africa, Latin America, and other regions. This partnership between Avalon and Ajooni underscores their commitment to sustainable and integrated moringa processing, yielding valuable products for both domestic and international markets while promoting moringa cultivation in India.

Recently, Ajooni announced the acquisition of 5,55,000 square yards of land near Harij village in Gujarat for moringa cultivation. The company expects an additional Rs 200 crore in annual revenue from commercial production of moringa by the financial year 2025-26.

