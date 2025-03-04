Indian Poultry Alliance Expands with Kwality Animal Feeds Acquisition

The Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), part of the Allana Group, has announced the acquisition of Kwality Animal Feeds for Rs 300 crore, enhancing its market leadership in the sector.

The acquisition supports IPA's vision for growth and consolidation, aiming to strengthen its poultry value chain through improved efficiency and sustainability. The company is leveraging advanced technologies to boost productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Continuing its expansion efforts, IPA plans to invest Rs 2000 crore to increase manufacturing capabilities across seven units and improve logistics and distribution. The investment will enable IPA to enter key metropolitan markets and expand its export strategy, with three more acquisitions planned this year.

