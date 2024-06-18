NTPC Partners with Macawber Beekay for Massive Green Coal Projects

State-owned power giant NTPC has teamed up with Macawber Beekay to supply green coal, a form of charcoal made from municipal solid waste, for its power generation facilities. This collaboration aims to drastically reduce carbon emissions.

Macawber Beekay Private Ltd (MBL) announced that it has secured contracts to establish three Green Coal projects in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and Hubbali (Karnataka).

Green coal is produced through a thermal treatment process known as torrefaction, which takes place in an oxygen-deficient environment. To meet NTPC's demand, MBL will create three manufacturing units with capacities of 900, 500, and 400 tonnes per day (TPD) in Noida, Bhopal, and Hubbali, respectively.

This initiative follows a similar project in Varanasi, also involving NTPC, which MBL plans to complete by August 2025. Combined, these projects will handle 2,400 tonnes of waste per day and produce 800 tonnes of green coal daily.

Gautam Gupta, Joint Managing Director of Macawber Beekay, stated, "After successfully demonstrating the technology at NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd in Varanasi, we've been awarded additional waste-to-green coal projects. We're setting up the largest waste-to-green coal plant in Greater Noida, with a capacity of 900 TPD."

The Varanasi venture, with a capacity of 600 TPD, generates 200 tonnes of green coal daily. Notably, Noida-based Macawber Beekay remains a key player in the waste-to-energy segment.

