Delhi's Power Surge: Heatwave Pushes Capital to Record High Demands

In an unprecedented surge, the national capital's peak power demand soared to 8,647 MW on Tuesday afternoon, driven by a relentless heatwave. This marks the highest demand ever recorded for Delhi, as confirmed by discom officials.

Previously, the highest peak power demand was 8,302 MW, recorded on May 29 this year. Notably, the city's power demand crossed the 8,000 MW threshold for the first time on May 22, 2024, according to State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi.

The sustained extreme heatwave conditions have significantly driven up Delhi's power needs, with cooling appliances like air conditioners heavily contributing to this demand spike. Discom officials estimate that cooling loads can account for 30-50 per cent of domestic and commercial power consumption.

Tuesday's peak power demand eclipsed the previous high of 7,695 MW seen on June 29, 2022. Discoms have demonstrated the robustness of Delhi's power distribution network in maintaining steady supply under these conditions.

Green power sources played a crucial role in meeting the high demands, with BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL successfully supplying their areas. TPDDL managed to cater to North Delhi's demand of 2,446 MW without disruptions, thanks to strategic long-term and short-term measures.

Discoms have taken steps such as long-term purchase agreements, banking arrangements with other states, and deploying technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict demand accurately, ensuring reliable supply during the ongoing heatwave.

