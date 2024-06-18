Copper Futures Dip Amid Muted Demand

Copper futures experienced a decline on Tuesday, slipping by Rs 2.05 to settle at Rs 847.60 per kilogram, as market participants adjusted their positions amid subdued domestic demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 2.05, or 0.24 percent, with a business turnover of 6,325 lots.

Market analysts attribute this downturn to the trimming of positions by speculators, highlighting the muted demand in the spot market as a key factor affecting the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)