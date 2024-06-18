Copper Futures Dip Amid Muted Demand
Copper futures dropped by Rs 2.05 to Rs 847.60 per kilogram due to subdued demand in the domestic market. June delivery contracts saw a dip of 0.24 percent in turnover of 6,325 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange. Analysts attribute the decline to speculators trimming positions.
Copper futures experienced a decline on Tuesday, slipping by Rs 2.05 to settle at Rs 847.60 per kilogram, as market participants adjusted their positions amid subdued domestic demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), contracts for June delivery eased by Rs 2.05, or 0.24 percent, with a business turnover of 6,325 lots.
Market analysts attribute this downturn to the trimming of positions by speculators, highlighting the muted demand in the spot market as a key factor affecting the futures trade.
