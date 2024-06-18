Left Menu

UGC reports 81 pc attendance in NET June 2024 exam

Around 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the UGC-NET exam conducted on Tuesday in 317 cities across the country, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Around 81 per cent of over 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the UGC-NET exam conducted on Tuesday in 317 cities across the country, said UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. The UGC-NET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

"Today, NTA has successfully conducted UGC - NET June 2024...The examination has been conducted at 1205 Exam Centres in 317 cities across the country for 11,21,225 candidates. Out of the total registered candidates, ~ 81 % candidates appeared for the exam. Best wishes to all the candidates," the UGC chairman tweeted. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June and December). In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycle, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC is conducting UGC NET June 2023 in 83 subjects, at selected cities across the country.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for the recruitment of Assistant Professors. (ANI)

