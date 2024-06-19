Colombia Extends Legal Status to Venezuelan Guardians
Colombia will grant legal status to up to 540,000 Venezuelan guardians of minors living in the country. The measure aims to integrate those responsible for the welfare of approximately 270,000 minors. This follows a 2021 initiative to offer 10-year legal status to Venezuelan migrants.
Colombia has been a destination of choice for millions of Venezuelans seeking to escape the political and economic turmoil of their homeland, while others have used the Andean country as a stepping stone onwards to other nations. More than 2.8 million Venezuelan migrants currently live in Colombia, according to official statistics, and the measure will benefit adults taking care of some 270,000 minors who have permission to reside in Colombia.
"It's a special permission to stay, like the previous ones, that fundamentally seeks to integrate guardians, those people who have responsibility for minors who have a temporary protection permit and who live in Colombia," agency director Carlos Fernando Garcia told journalists. In 2021, the then government of President Ivan Duque said it would give 10-year legal status to Venezuelans living in Colombia, an offer taken up by many migrants.
