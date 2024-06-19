Left Menu

Maharashtra: BMC headquarters receives bomb threat mail, police say 'nothing suspicious' found

The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:08 IST
Maharashtra: BMC headquarters receives bomb threat mail, police say 'nothing suspicious' found
Visual outside BMC headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the unknown person "threatened to blow up" the headquarters.

Following the threat email, the police searched the building and said that they did not find "anything suspicious." The officials said that security has been heightened following the threat. Further investigation is underway, they added.

Earlier in the day, more than 50 hospitals in Mumbai received bomb threat mail. According to Mumbai police, the sender claimed that bombs were planted under beds and in the bathrooms of the hospitals. The hospitals that received the threat mail include Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St George Hospital, among others in Mumbai.

The police said that the sender had used a VPN network to send the mail, which was sent from a website named Beeble.com. Upon receiving the information, a police team and bomb squad searched the hospitals but nothing suspicious was found.

The police said that they have registered a case and are looking into the matter. Hinduja College of Commerce in Mumbai also received a bomb threat email earlier in the day, according to the police.

A team of police and a bomb squad searched the premises following the threat mail but nothing suspicious. Mumbai's VP Road Police Station was looking into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024