China Securities Regulator Greenlights HSBC and BNP Paribas for New Ventures
The China Securities Regulator has approved HSBC Qianhai Securities for margin financing and securities lending businesses. Additionally, BNP Paribas China has been approved as a custodian of securities investment funds, signaling expanded investment opportunities and enhanced financial services in China.
Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:33 IST
China Securities Regulator: * APPROVES HSBC QIANHAI SECURITIES TO ENGAGE IN MARGIN FINANCING AND SECURITIES LENDING BUSINESSES
* APPROVES BNP PARIBAS CHINA AS CUSTODIAN OF SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND Source text 1
