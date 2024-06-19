China Securities Regulator Greenlights HSBC and BNP Paribas for New Ventures

China Securities Regulator: * APPROVES HSBC QIANHAI SECURITIES TO ENGAGE IN MARGIN FINANCING AND SECURITIES LENDING BUSINESSES

* APPROVES BNP PARIBAS CHINA AS CUSTODIAN OF SECURITIES INVESTMENT FUND Source text 1

