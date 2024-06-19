Left Menu

Building Futures: Bob Pattillo's Vision for Women's Workforce in India

Bob Pattillo, founder of Gray Matters Capital, looks to enhance women's participation in India's labor force through innovative projects. He previously revolutionized school financing in India. With his latest venture, Lighthouse, Pattillo focuses on creating affordable co-living spaces and upskilling opportunities for women, paving the way for better job prospects.

Building Futures: Bob Pattillo's Vision for Women's Workforce in India
Bob Pattillo, renowned for his pioneering efforts in microfinance and education finance, is now dedicated to boosting women's workforce participation in India. Under his leadership, Indian School Financing Corporation (ISFC) transformed the funding landscape for Affordable Private Schools (APSs), disbursing ₹1200 Cr to over 5000 schools. Bob's new project, Lighthouse, aims to provide low-income women with co-living spaces in Tier 2 and 3 cities at an affordable monthly rent of ₹1900. These 'MicroCampuses' offer safe accommodations, peer inspiration, on-the-job training, and access to upskilling opportunities, empowering women to carve out successful careers and financial independence. Bob's efforts continue under the stewardship of Smita Sircar at Gray Matters Capital, focusing on creating impactful and sustainable solutions in the realm of education and employment.

