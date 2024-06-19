Dr. Lesley Ann Foster emphasizes potential of new administration

Dr. Lesley Ann Foster, a prominent gender activist, expressed her optimism that South Africa's government of national unity will facilitate collaboration among political parties to tackle pressing issues such as unemployment, economic stagnation, and inequality.

Emotional Significance of the Inauguration

Speaking at the Union Buildings ahead of President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, Foster highlighted the emotional weight of this event. "This is a very significant moment. I feel quite emotional about it... We have had so much negativity and so many challenges that we have been facing that this gives us a ray of hope for change that will take us forward as a country," she told SAnews on Wednesday.

Importance of National Unity

Foster, the founder and executive director of Masimanyane Women's Rights International, emphasized the potential of the new administration. "The most important thing about the government of national unity is that it is not about a particular party but about national unity. How do we bring all these people together to bring about progress and development? The most critical thing is about what can take the country forward," she said.

International Recognition

She noted the significance of international dignitaries attending the inauguration, viewing their presence as a sign of respect and support for South Africa. "They are coming to pay their respects to our new President and that is very significant for us that they are here to say we stand with you; we support you."

Call to Address Key Issues

Dr. Foster urged the new government to tackle corruption, unemployment, and gender inequality decisively. "Government needs to deal decisively with corruption. They also need to work on the economic policies and look at how they can create jobs, particularly for the youth and the unemployed of our country; there are so many of them."

Foster, who is deeply involved in gender advocacy, emphasized the need to address gender-based violence. "We have had very strong political commitments from President Ramaphosa in his previous administration. We are praying that it will happen again."

Women's Rights and Equality

Foster revealed that a collective of women had submitted a statement to political parties, urging them to prioritize gender equality. "We want them to address gender equality. We want the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide to be put in place. We want issues on empowerment and our status in society to be addressed."

Broader Social Issues

She also pointed out broader social challenges such as poverty, food insecurity, and water insecurity. "We have a big problem around poverty, food insecurity, and water insecurity. They have to address those issues very decisively because we are sitting on a smouldering peg and we can have an explosion at any time from the youth because they are dissatisfied," Foster warned.

30 Years of Freedom and Democracy

This year's inauguration coincides with South Africa's celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy. On April 27, 2024, South Africa marked three decades since the advent of democracy, commemorating the historic milestone when all adults were allowed to vote in a free and fair election for the first time.

By reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future, Dr. Lesley Ann Foster's remarks encapsulate the hope and determination that many South Africans feel as they witness the beginning of the seventh administration.