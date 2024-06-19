EU Imposes Tariffs on Ukrainian Egg and Oat Imports

The European Commission will introduce tariffs on Ukrainian egg imports within the next two weeks after a previously agreed annual threshold level for those imports has been reached, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Commission took the same decision on Tuesday regarding oat imports from Ukraine.

Following Russia's invasion in 2022, the country has benefited from a special mechanism put in place to boost trade flows with the EU, it's most important export market. The EU, however, set maximum import volumes after farmer protest across the bloc smashed cheap Ukrainian imports as unfair competition.

