French Farmers' Revolt: Unfair Competition Sparks Nationwide Protests

French farmers are protesting against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which they believe will introduce unfair competition by allowing imports of agricultural products from South America. Demonstrations include symbolic checks at ports and planned tractor protests in Paris, with hopes that further action will lead to the deal's rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, French farmers disrupted traffic at France's largest container port and on the main motorway north of Paris. Their actions were part of a protest against the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which they claim would create unfair competition by allowing agricultural imports from South America.

The EU approved the trade pact on Friday, even though France opposed it, raising tensions between the government, farmers, and opposition parties. At the port of Le Havre, farmers from the Young Farmers union inspected lorries for imported food items like mushrooms and sheep offal from China.

Similar checks were conducted on the A1 motorway near Lille, according to Coordination Rurale union spokesperson Patrick Legras. Farmers also blocked fuel depots and ports in regions across France. Farmers plan to bring tractors to Paris for a protest and aim to block the Mercosur agreement at the European Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

