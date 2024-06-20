NEET row: Education Ministry seeks detailed report from Bihar Police

The Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police over the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET(UG) examination-2024 in Patna. The Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said that the issue related to grace marks has already been fully addressed in the matter pertaining to the NEET(UG) -2024.

"As regards certain irregularities alleged in the conduct of the examination in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action, on receipt of this report," the statement mentioned. It further reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 matter, will face the strictest action.

Earlier on June 18, the Supreme Court told the Centre and NTA that if there is any negligence in conducting the NEET-UG, 2024 exam, it should be thoroughly dealt with. "If there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with. All these matters ought not to be treated as adversarial litigation," observed a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti.

Several petitions were filed in the apex court seeking direction to recall NEET-UG 2024 results and to conduct the examination afresh, alleging paper leakage and malpractices in the test held on May 5. Aspirants have raised the issue of leakage of the question paper, awarding compensatory marks and anomalies in the question of NEET-UG 2024. Earlier this month, the NTA told the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who got "grace marks" to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for the exam will be cancelled and the students will have a chance to reappear for the exam.

"Exam will be conducted on June 23 and result will be declared before June 30," NTA had told the apex court. The apex court had already refused to stay the counselling of NEET-UG, 2024. (ANI)

