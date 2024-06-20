Left Menu

Tetariyakhand coal mine attack case: NIA raids 3 places in Jharkhand, seizes incriminating materials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized digital devices and some incriminating materials during raids at three places in Jharkhand in a case relating to extortion and attack on Tetariyakhand coal mine, the agency said on Thursday.

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized digital devices and some incriminating materials during raids at three places in Jharkhand in a case relating to extortion and attack on Tetariyakhand coal mine, the agency said on Thursday.

The raids were carried out on Wednesday at the three locations in Hazaribagh and Ranchi districts connected with associates of the notorious Aman Sahu gang in Jharkhand. Digital devices, a Fortuner vehicle, and some incriminating material were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of various suspects in the case (RC-01/2021/NIA/RNC), said the anti-terror agency. NIA had earlier chargesheeted 24 accused in the case involving an attack at Tetariyakhand coal mine in Jharkhand's Latehar district by members of the Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, and other gangs.

The attack was carried out in December 2020, as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by these gangs to extort money and disrupt government work. NIA, which took over the investigation in March 2021, had in February this year arrested one Shankar Yadav, a key aide of Aman Sahu, following the seizure of Rs 1.30 crore from him during searches at five locations in Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

