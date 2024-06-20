Left Menu

Thailand Seeks BRICS Membership and OECD Accession

Thailand aims to join the BRICS group of emerging economies at the next summit in Russia. The country submitted a formal request and hopes for positive feedback. Thailand is also pursuing OECD membership to enhance foreign investment and improve citizens' quality of life.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:51 IST
Thailand Seeks BRICS Membership and OECD Accession
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand hopes to become a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies at the organisation's next summit in Russia in October, a foreign ministry official said Thursday. The Southeast Asian nation submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago, foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

"We hope to receive positive feedback and be accepted as BRICS member as soon as the next summit to be held in Russia," he said. The BRICS group originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The acronym is derived from those countries' names.

Last year the group began expanding membership, looking to challenge a Western-dominated world order, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates joining and more than 40 countries expressing interest. Thailand is also looking to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), after being invited by the Paris-based group to open accession discussions.

"We are putting together an accession roadmap, conditions and timeframe in line with OECD instruments," said Nikorndej, adding there was no set timeline for joining the group. "Starting the membership application now will be beneficial. It will help attract foreign investment, generate income and improve people's quality of life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024