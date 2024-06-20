Left Menu

Eric Coquerel Clarifies Economic Stance of French Popular Front Party

French hard-left MP Eric Coquerel stated that the French popular front party does not intend to leave the euro zone if victorious in the upcoming general elections. The party's economic program will be funded through higher tax revenues and stronger growth, not by increasing the deficit. Coquerel also mentioned that there are no plans to revise France's nuclear energy policies until 2027.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:59 IST
French hard-left MP Eric Coquerel said on Thursday the French popular front party does not want to leave the euro zone if it wins the upcoming general elections, adding its economic programme won't be financed by deficit but by higher tax revenues and a stronger growth.

"I think that overall our budget deficit won't be worse than what the current government foresees," Coquerel, a leading economic advisor of the popular front, said during the presentation of the left-wing's camp economic programme in front of the Medef, the largest employer federation in France.

He also said there is no plan to revise France's current nuclear energy plans until the next presidential election in 2027.

