Appreciate Launches 'Goals': A Revolutionary Investment Tool for Indian Investors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Appreciate, a SEBI and IFSCA registered fintech company, has unveiled 'Goals,' a customized ETF basket tailored for savvy retail investors aiming to diversify their portfolios globally with exposure to US markets.

Goals includes investments in globally reputable US companies and treasury offerings, enabling Indian investors to target long-term growth alongside capital preservation. Operating like a SIP, Goals channels contributions into a specially curated ETF basket without subscription, fixed remittance, or withdrawal fees, and has demonstrated impressive annualized returns through a smart blend of equities, treasuries, gold, real estate funds, and currency appreciation.

Goals also boasts a superior 3-year Sharpe ratio of 2.93, trumping the average 1.68 ratio of the top 50 Indian mutual funds, suggesting better risk-adjusted returns. The AI-powered platform rebalances portfolios based on volatility and performance, offering personalized investment suggestions tailored to individual risk appetites and financial goals.

'Goals' is designed for tech-savvy Indian investors seeking US market exposure previously unavailable within the Indian ecosystem. With its advanced AI algorithms, Goals aims to foster disciplined investing and wealth accumulation over the long term, while Appreciate's user-friendly interface and expert insights further enhance investment experience. Future plans include expanding offerings to Indian mutual funds, stocks, and other financial products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)