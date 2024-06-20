Left Menu

Appreciate Launches 'Goals': A Revolutionary Investment Tool for Indian Investors

Appreciate, a SEBI and IFSCA registered fintech company, introduces Goals, a specially designed basket of ETFs for Indian investors. Goals aims to help retail investors diversify their portfolios globally, providing long-term growth and capital preservation through exposure to US markets. Its AI-driven platform offers superior risk-adjusted returns and seamless portfolio management.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:18 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:18 IST
Appreciate Launches 'Goals': A Revolutionary Investment Tool for Indian Investors
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Appreciate, a SEBI and IFSCA registered fintech company, has unveiled 'Goals,' a customized ETF basket tailored for savvy retail investors aiming to diversify their portfolios globally with exposure to US markets.

Goals includes investments in globally reputable US companies and treasury offerings, enabling Indian investors to target long-term growth alongside capital preservation. Operating like a SIP, Goals channels contributions into a specially curated ETF basket without subscription, fixed remittance, or withdrawal fees, and has demonstrated impressive annualized returns through a smart blend of equities, treasuries, gold, real estate funds, and currency appreciation.

Goals also boasts a superior 3-year Sharpe ratio of 2.93, trumping the average 1.68 ratio of the top 50 Indian mutual funds, suggesting better risk-adjusted returns. The AI-powered platform rebalances portfolios based on volatility and performance, offering personalized investment suggestions tailored to individual risk appetites and financial goals.

'Goals' is designed for tech-savvy Indian investors seeking US market exposure previously unavailable within the Indian ecosystem. With its advanced AI algorithms, Goals aims to foster disciplined investing and wealth accumulation over the long term, while Appreciate's user-friendly interface and expert insights further enhance investment experience. Future plans include expanding offerings to Indian mutual funds, stocks, and other financial products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024