YSRCP faces legal scrutiny over "illegal office construction" in Tadepalli

Former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy allegedly allotted two acres of irrigation land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli in the capital area of Amaravathi to his party office. The ruling party TDP claimed that Jagan had prepared a plan to occupy the neighbouring 15 acres by building the party office in these two acres. It has now been clarified that the Irrigation Department has not given the clearance to hand over these two acres to the YSR Congress party, the TDP said.

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), or the Mangalagiri, Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) or even the Revenue officials did not hand over the land belonging to the Irrigation department to the then ruling party, the TDP said. The TDP further said that what is more surprising is that the YSRCP did not even apply for the clearance of the plan to build the party office and began the construction.

Learning about all these matters, the general secretary of the Guntur district unit of the TDP lodged a complaint with the Commissioners of the CRDA, MTMC officials on the illegal occupation of this two-acre land. Following this, the demolition of these illegal constructions by the YSRCP leaders has been launched under the supervision of the MTMC officials, it said, adding that the letter was sent to the YSRCP leaders by the Irrigation department.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress party received a notice from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) over the "illegal construction" of another party office in Vizag. In its letter to the YSR Congress, GVMC Corporation officials objected to the construction of two acres of land at Yendada in Visakhapatnam district in survey number 175/4 without permission.

"You have applied for permission to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) instead of GVMC, as the area falls under its limits," the letter stated. The Zone-2 Town Planning Officer has put notices on the YSRCP office that if a proper explanation is not given on this matter within a week, further action will be taken.

"Therefore, you are hereby directed to show cause in writing by you/your authorised agent. Further, you are hereby directed to stop the work and submit a reply within seven days from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which further action will be taken as per due procedure," the notice further stated. This has raised speculation that the Visakhapatnam YCP office might also be demolished for being built "without any permission."

This comes after an under-construction central office building of the YSR Congress Party was demolished by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority in the early hours of Saturday. The construction of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office building in Tadepalli village has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of illegal activity. According to recent developments, the office was constructed on government land without the necessary consents, violating multiple legal provisions.

Government Order Ms. No. 52, issued on February 16, 2023, mandated the allotment of 2 acres in Sy.No.202/A-1 to the District President of the YSR Congress Party for the construction of an office building. This order was contingent upon obtaining consent from the Irrigation Department, a requirement outlined in G.O.Ms.No. 340 dated July 21, 2016. However, it has been revealed that the District Collector delegated this responsibility to the Tahsildar of Tadepalli, who then handed over the land on March 31, 2023, without securing the necessary consent from the Irrigation Department. The Irrigation Department later confirmed that no consent had been given for the alienation or leasing of the land in question.

Deputy Secretary to the Government, D Nagabhushana Rao, emphasised the lack of consent from the Irrigation Department, which invalidates any lease deed. Consequently, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) cannot authorise the construction of the building. Despite these legal requirements, the construction proceeded, allegedly encroaching on irrigation land. Complaints were lodged with the CRDA and the Municipal Corporation, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices on May 20, 2024.

These notices highlight the illegal nature of the construction under Sections 108 and 115 of the CRDA Act, 2014, which mandate development permissions and empower authorities to remove illegal constructions. Violators may face penal action, including imprisonment of up to three years under Section 114 of the Act. The situation continues to evolve, with authorities expected to take further action to address the violations and ensure compliance with legal and regulatory frameworks. (ANI)

