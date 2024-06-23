Gujarat: Students in Rajkot hold protest against re-examination of NEET-UG

Students in Rajkot, Gujarat, held a protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG examination on Sunday.Gujarat: A NEET-UG candidate, Palak, said, "I have scored 682 marks in the NEET-UG exams. There should be no re-NEET exams, as we have scored these marks with hard work and dedication. The students who have scored below 600 marks are demanding for re-NEET. After a gap of 1.5 months, it won't be possible to score well again. It is like playing with our future."

The NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4, ahead of its scheduled announcement date of June 14 A row erupted after allegations of irregularities and paper leaks surfaced. The results showed that as many as 67 students had topped the exam with a perfect score of 720.

The Supreme Court allowed a re-test of over 1,500 students who were awarded "grace marks." Amid the ongoing protests across several states over the postponement of NEET exams, the Centre has taken proactive steps, including the removal of the DG of the National Testing Agency and the formation of a high-level committee of experts to ensure transparency in the examinations.

The government has shunted out National Testing Agency (NTA) DG Subodh Kumar Singh. He is placed on 'compulsory wait' in DoPT. Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed as the new DG of the NTA.

The Ministry of Education has constituted a high-level committee of experts under the chairmanship of Dr K Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO, IIT Kanpur, to ensure transparent, smooth, and fair conduct of examinations. The Committee consists of experts, including Dr Randeep Guleria, former Director, AIIMS and academicians like Aditya Mittal and Prof. Ramamurthy K from the IIT system who have spearheaded reforms to ensure the integrity of the IIT examinations.

On input from the I4C unit of the Ministry of Home Affairs about the UGC-NET 2024 examination, the Education Ministry handed over the case to the CBI for a detailed inquiry. The CBI has also handed over the investigation of alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) Examination 2024 for a comprehensive investigation.

The government has assured the strictest possible action against anyone found to be involved in any irregularity relating to the NEET (UG) 2024 Examination. (ANI)

