BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath.
ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The swearing-in ceremony marked the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session, which will begin with the oath-taking of the new MPs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement