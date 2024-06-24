BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker

Seven-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session, which will begin with the oath-taking of the new MPs. (ANI)

