Highfield Biopharmaceuticals Unveils Promising mRNA-Based Treatment for Diabetes and Weight Loss

Highfield Biopharmaceuticals:

* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS' MRNA-BASED HFG1 DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL AS A LONGER ACTING GLP-1R AGONIST FOR DIABETIC CONTROL AND WEIGHT LOSS

* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PLANS ON FILING A U.S. IND FOR HFG1 IN Q3/2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)