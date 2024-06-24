Highfield Biopharmaceuticals Unveils Promising mRNA-Based Treatment for Diabetes and Weight Loss
Highfield Biopharmaceuticals announces the potential of its mRNA-based HFG1 as a longer-acting GLP-1R agonist, aimed at better diabetic control and effective weight loss. The company plans to file a U.S. IND for HFG1 in Q3/2024, marking a significant step in innovative medical solutions.
Highfield Biopharmaceuticals:
* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS' MRNA-BASED HFG1 DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL AS A LONGER ACTING GLP-1R AGONIST FOR DIABETIC CONTROL AND WEIGHT LOSS
* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PLANS ON FILING A U.S. IND FOR HFG1 IN Q3/2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
