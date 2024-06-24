ADNOC Pursues Covestro with €62 Per Share Takeover Bid

Covestro's said on Monday it would negotiate with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) based on a takeover offer of 62 euros ($66.5) per share by the Emirates' energy company.

($1 = 0.9324 euros) ($1 = 0.9325 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)