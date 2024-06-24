Left Menu

ADNOC Pursues Covestro with €62 Per Share Takeover Bid

Covestro announced on Monday that it will enter negotiations with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) following a takeover offer of 62 euros ($66.5) per share by the Emirati energy company. The potential acquisition underscores ADNOC's strategic investments in the chemical industry.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:12 IST
Covestro's said on Monday it would negotiate with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) based on a takeover offer of 62 euros ($66.5) per share by the Emirates' energy company.

