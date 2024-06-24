Left Menu

Covestro Agrees to Negotiations with ADNOC Following Year-Long Pursuit

Covestro has agreed to negotiate with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on a takeover offer of 62 euros per share, marking a significant step forward after more than a year of discussions. ADNOC initially approached Covestro in June 2023, with formal talks beginning in September 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:25 IST
Covestro Agrees to Negotiations with ADNOC Following Year-Long Pursuit
AI Generated Representative Image

Covestro said on Monday that it had agreed to negotiate with suitor Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) based on a takeover offer of 62 euros ($66.5) per share, after months of courtship by the Emirates' energy company. Discussions, which had been described as open-ended before, would now take the form of "concrete negotiations" with Covestro providing confirmatory due diligence information, it said.

A spokesperson for ADNOC said it welcomed Covestro's decision: "We look forward to jointly working with Covestro to swiftly progress due diligence for this important transaction." It has taken the two sides more than a year to advance to this stage. ADNOC's initial approach Covestro with an informal acquisition offer was reported in June 2023, but it wasn't until September last year that the German target entered into open-ended formal discussions.

($1 = 0.9324 euros) ($1 = 0.9325 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024