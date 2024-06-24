Left Menu

AAP dissolves party in Assam in view of 2026 Assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party announced on Monday the dissolution of the party with immediate effect in Assam in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Taking to its official X handle, the party said, "In view of the need to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Assam with immediate effect."

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:23 IST
AAP dissolves party in Assam in view of 2026 Assembly elections
Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Assam Unit (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party announced on Monday the dissolution of the party with immediate effect in Assam in view of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Taking to its official X handle, the party said, "In view of the need to strengthen the party ahead of upcoming elections in Assam, Aam Aadmi Party hereby dissolves the present organisation in the state of Assam with immediate effect."

It added further, "Until the new organisational structure is announced, the State President, State Secretary and State Treasurer will continue to hold their posts." The party also informed that it has constituted a Working Committee comprising the following leaders to restructure the party organisation- Dr Bhaben Choudhury (convenor), Manoj Dhanowar (Co-Convenor), Rajiv Saikia, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chaudhary, Rishiraj Kaundinya, Anurupa Dekaraja.

The state will witness assembly elections in 2026. Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his confidence in the BJP-led NDA's win in the 2026 assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister said, "BJP and its ally parties have targeted to win 90-100 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly election in the state." Bharatiya Janata Party had contested elections on 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and won nine seats while its ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested two seats and won one seat and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) contested one and won the seat. Out of the total 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam the Congress-led INDIA bloc won three seats in the state.

The number of constituencies of the Assam Legislative Assembly is 126. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024