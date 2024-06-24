Karnataka Minister Patil spearheads strategic investment meetings in Japan, seals partnerships with global companies

Karnataka Minister for Large, Medium Industries, and Infrastructure Development MB Patil on Monday met with representatives of global companies during a strategic business tour to Japan. The discussions highlighted opportunities for enhancing infrastructure, digital solutions, and sustainability initiatives, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing mutual interests and fostering long-term partnerships, said an official release. The Karnataka government's delegation led by the minister focused on attracting investments to the state and fostering a strong business environment for India.

According to the officials the meetings of Day 1 focused on exploring potential collaborations and strategic investments in Karnataka, emphasizing the importance of leveraging each companies' expertise and innovation to drive economic growth and development in the region. Patil convened with key representatives from Nissin Foods, including Ryota Kawawa, General Manager of the Corporate Management Division, Michiko Kakuchi, Manager of the Corporate Management Division, and Kaya Tanii, Sustainability Strategy Lead of the Corporate Planning Division.

Nissin Foods, with a 23-year presence in India, has seen significant sales and profit increases over the past three years and potential for further growth with government support. Patil suggested Bangalore as a hub for expansion, aiding both domestic growth and exports, and expressed interest in Nissin's plans, offering support through food parks in Dharwad and Bijapur, which emphasize the complete food processing value chain and are in proximity to Maharashtra.

Nissin has shifted its strategy in the last three years to focus on the mid-premium segment, which has led to increased consumption and better margins. While there are no immediate investment plans, potential expansion is anticipated in the next 3-5 years. The discussion also covered post-COVID shifts towards e-commerce and quick commerce, the rise of millennials and Gen Z as key consumer demographics, and the emergence of niche D2C brands. The Minister invited Nissin Foods to the Global Investors Meet (GIM) and emphasized the importance of marketing to the young population and the role of the Food Tech Research Institute in promoting research. Additionally, Nissin's innovations in food convenience technology and potential introductions to the Indian market were highlighted. The conversation also touched on sustainability certifications, including FSSAI, organic certifications, Agmark for product sustainability, and GreenCo for manufacturing process sustainability.

Minister Patil engaged in a discussion with key representatives from Hitachi, including Bharat Kaushal, Managing Director of Hitachi India & Corporate Officer of Hitachi, Ltd.; Kazuhisa Kaneko, General Manager of the Government Relations Group, Hitachi, Ltd.; Yushi Akiyama, Chief Operating Officer of Hitachi India; Kunio Kubota, Senior Manager of the Government Relations Group, Hitachi, Ltd.; and Asami Higai, Assistant Manager of the Government Relations Group, Hitachi, Ltd. This highlighted the importance of partnerships and leveraging existing infrastructure. Hitachi showcased their long-lasting and efficient engineering products, some functioning for over 50 years. Additionally, they discussed the potential of quantum computing for improving energy efficiency and their joint venture with the Indian government on cybersecurity. The delegation acknowledged the significant shift towards digital services in India, particularly in financial services. Hitachi is exploring further opportunities in this domain.

Minister Patil engaged in a strategic discussion with Joji Tagawa, Nissan Senior Vice President, and Frank Torres, President of Nissan India, focusing on potential collaborations and expansion of Nissan's electric vehicle initiatives in Karnataka. The meeting emphasized their global presence, commitment to governments, and the 'Nissan Ambition 2030' vision which focuses on expanding electric mobility.

Highlighting that vehicles produced by Nissan India are exported to over 120 countries, the Minister suggested Karnataka as a future EV export hub. Discussions included Nissan's sustainability activities, advanced electric vehicle technology, and new battery developments in Yokohama, with the potential to leverage Karnataka's upcoming Exide gigafactory.

Cooperation in hybrid car technology was also explored, aligning with Karnataka's upcoming clean mobility policy and attractive incentives for EV strategies. The identified EV cluster in Tumkuru, along the CBIC corridor, was proposed as an ideal site for Nissan due to its strategic location near metro cities.

The meeting also acknowledged Nissan's pioneering role in electric vehicles since 1947 and their recent advancements in mass production of EVs. A presentation on Nissan's business in India highlighted their focus on electrification, renovation, and a new high-tech car.

Patil emphasized Karnataka's strong R&D ecosystem, which includes a robust network of Japanese companies and a commitment to sustainability, presenting opportunities for Nissan in both manufacturing and design. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)