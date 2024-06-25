Dow Jones Hits One-Month High Amid Sector Rotation

Stocks in a variety of sectors rallied on Monday and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a one-month high as investors rotated out of AI-linked stocks and added some laggards to their portfolios, betting on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on the rotation out of technology stocks whose outsized gains have led this year's rally. Nvidia slid for a third session, as market watchers cited profit taking in the semiconductor bellwether after last week's meteoric rise made it the world's most valuable company. Other chip stocks including U.S. shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Broadcom, Marvell Technology and Qualcomm dropped, dragging the chip stocks index down.

"The market's selling some of the winners and buying some of the laggards here," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "It's a little bit of a nod to looking out over the inflation data that is coming out on Friday, as expectations are for a pretty soft print." Technology and the consumer discretionary were the only two decliners among the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, while the energy sector was the top outperformer.

"There's been a rotation into some of the value areas of the market like financials, energy, and utilities. Energy has the additional benefit of a little bit of a jump in oil prices," said Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. Oil prices rose on Monday spurred by stronger fuel demand

expectations, shares of energy and oil field services companies

rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped and registered a five-day winning streak. The small-caps index Russell 2000 also hit its highest in over a week, signaling broader market gains.

Except for Nvidia and other chip stocks, "the rest of the market is behaving positively on the expectation that we're still on course for a soft landing base case," said Carl Ludwigson ,managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors. The biggest event on investors' radar for the week is Friday's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index report, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, expected to show a moderation in price pressures.

Investors still expect about two rate cuts this year, pricing in a 61% chance of a 25-basis-point cut in September, as per LSEG's FedWatch. The Fed's own latest projection is for one rate cut likely in December. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she does not believe the U.S. central bank should cut rates before policymakers are confident inflation is headed toward 2%.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 15.73 points, or 0.29%, to end at 5,448.89 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 190.19 points, or 1.09%, to 17,499.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257.99 points, or 0.66%, to 39,408.32. Other data this week include durable goods, weekly jobless claims and final first-quarter GDP figures, the annual Russell index reconstitution. Some quarterly earnings reports also are due.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden will debate Republican rival Donald Trump in Atlanta, which could influence the outcome of a race for the November election that opinion polls show as neck-and-neck. Meta Platforms rose after a report the Facebook parent has discussed integrating its generative AI model into Apple's recently announced AI system for iPhones. Apple's shares also climbed.

RXO leapt on plans to buy United Parcel Service's Coyote Logistics business unit for $1.025 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)