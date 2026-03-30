Green Ammonia Agreements Spark a New Era in India's Energy Sector

Five companies, including Acme Cleantech and NTPC Renewable Energy, have signed a 10-year agreement to supply 6.7 lakh tonnes of green ammonia to fertiliser companies such as IFFCO and Coromandel International. Announced on Monday, this agreement is particularly significant in the face of the ongoing crises in the West Asia, which have complicated energy imports to India.

Official statements reveal that Acme Cleantech has finalized a Green Ammonia Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 3,70,000 tonnes per annum at prices ranging from Rs 49.75 to Rs 64.74 per kg. The initiative is aimed at gradually replacing imported grey ammonia in non-urea fertiliser units across the country, a move that is projected to save India around USD 2.5 billion in foreign exchange over the next decade.

Minister of New & Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, emphasized the strategic importance of this development, asserting that the transition to green hydrogen and ammonia is crucial for India's energy security and the resilience of its supply chains as the nation seeks greater self-reliance in its energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)