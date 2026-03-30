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European Shares Rise Amid Energy Sector Gains and Inflation Data Anticipation

European shares gained on Monday as energy stocks rose, amid anticipation of Germany's inflation data and concerns over the Middle East conflict. STOXX 600 was up after losses, with energy heavyweights boosting the index. Rising oil prices affected the travel sector, while future ECB rate hikes were reconsidered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:23 IST
European Shares Rise Amid Energy Sector Gains and Inflation Data Anticipation
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On Monday, European shares saw gains in a turbulent trading environment, driven largely by the performance of energy stocks. Investors keenly awaited inflation data from Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, looking for insights on how the Middle East conflict might influence the region.

Following a lackluster start, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2% to 576.55 points at 0938 GMT, after two consecutive days of downturns. The index is poised for its most significant monthly decline since March 2020, having fallen 9% this month. Experts like Michael Hewson from iForex suggest ongoing challenges for European stocks as hostilities persist without signs of resolution.

Brent crude experienced a substantial rise, reaching over $115 per barrel, alongside heightened fears about disrupted shipping lanes due to missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia. Meanwhile, energy firms Shell and TotalEnergies saw increases, while Orsted and Norsk Hydro experienced notable upsurges driven by upgraded ratings and supply disruptions, respectively. Additionally, rising oil prices negatively impacted the travel sector, with major carriers facing declines.

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