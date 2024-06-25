Andhra government grants nod to increase ticket prices for 'Kalki 2898 AD' movie

The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to increase the ticket prices for the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD', which is set to hit theatres on June 27. As per a government order, the ticket prices for single screen theatres have been increased to Rs 75, while multiplexes can charge up to Rs 125.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars some eminent personalities from Bollywood and Tollywood, like Amitabh Bachhan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others. Additionally, the government has allowed for five shows to be screened per day upto 14 days after the release instead of the usual four. This decision is expected to boost the revenue of the film, which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' has generated significant buzz in the film industry, with fans eagerly waiting for its release. The increase in ticket prices and additional shows are expected to benefit the filmmakers and exhibitors. This decision by the AP government is seen as a positive move for the film industry, which has been facing challenges in recent times.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently lauded the newly released trailer of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi spectacle, 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Taking to his X account on Saturday, Rajmouli dropped wrote, "Power packed trailer it is... Sets the right mood to watch the film FDFS. Amitabh ji, Darling (Prabhas), and Deepika's characters seem intriguing."

Praising Kamal Haasan's remarkable appearance in the trailer, Rajamouli added, "I am still stuck on Kamal sir's look and how he amazes as always. Nagi... can't wait to immerse into your world on the 27th." (ANI)

