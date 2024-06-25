Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA candidate likely to file nomination today, election on June 26

The announcement is likely to be held today and the elections will be held on Wednesday, i.e., on June 26.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:43 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker: NDA candidate likely to file nomination today, election on June 26
Lok Sabha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the deadline to file the nomination for the post of Lok Sabha speaker being 12 pm Tuesday, the battle between the NDA and the opposition has drawn out. If the INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections will be held for the Speaker of the lower house. Since independence, the Lok Sabha speaker and deputy speaker have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.

Although the BJP leaders remained tight-lipped about their nominee for the post, there are speculations that Om Birla, the speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, could also be in the race again. However, Bhartruhari Mahtab, the current pro-term speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha, is also being seen as a contender for the post.

The nomination process is likely to be held today and the elections will be held on Wednesday, i.e., on June 26. Amid the row over the appointment of Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem speaker, INDIA bloc leaders on Monday carried out a protest holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises in the national capital.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge took part in the protest. The position of Deputy Speaker that remained vacant in the last term is traditionally given to the Opposition. The BJP offered the post to its ally, AIADMK's Thambi Dhurai, in 2014.

It will be interesting to see if the INDIA bloc, which is short of numbers in the lower house, will assert itself for the Deputy Speaker's post in the 18th Lok Sabha. The Revolutionary Socialist Party's Lok Sabha MP, NK Premachandran, said that the INDIA bloc will field candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections.

"Definitely, we will contest the Speaker post as well as the Deputy Speaker post. Let the government come out with their opinion on whether they are going to discuss with the opposition parties so as to have a consensus on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and then we will think of it. Otherwise, we will definitely contest," Premchandran told ANI outside the Parliament. The swearing-in ceremony marked the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session, which began with the oath-taking of the new MPs.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The NDA, which has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, enjoys a clear majority, with the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc having 234 MPs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024