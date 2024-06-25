Left Menu

Residents struggle to get water amid ongoing water crisis in Delhi

Amidst the ongoing water crisis in the national capital of the country, residents continue to struggle to get water in the areas of Okhla and Mayur Vihar.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:45 IST
Residents struggle to get water amid ongoing water crisis in Delhi
People standing in long queues to get water in Mayur Vihar (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing water crisis in the national capital of the country, residents continue to struggle to get water in the areas of Okhla and Mayur Vihar. Visuals from Tuesday morning showed residents of areas of Jatav Chowk and Mayur Vihar Phase I running behind tankers with buckets in their hands to get water for themselves and their families.

Satnarayan, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase I said, "We have to get in line from 5 a.m. The authorities should send the tankers on time so that we can get water." Another resident, Samsher Alam, said, "Even though we stand in line from 5 in the morning, there is no guarantee that we will get water. There should be more water arrangements made by the government. Tankers only come once a day and to get water in that time is very difficult."

Sheila, a resident of Jatav Chown, Okhla, said, "Around two to three water tankers come at 6 a.m., but it is very difficult to get water. The government has not been doing anything. The issue of the water crisis has been there for a very long time, we have no hope anymore." Seema, another resident, said, "In the beginning, the water that was supplied was still sufficient to survive. It used to come at least 3 to 4 times a day. However, there is no water left now. The government just makes false promises but does nothing."

Meanwhile, amidst the water crisis, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Water Minister, Atishi, who was on an indefinite hunger strike against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons of water (MGD) to Delhi, was admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital in the early morning hours today after her health deteriorated. She has been advised by the doctors to remain in the hospital because of her deteriorating health. As per a press release, Atishi's blood pressure and sugar levels had dropped drastically.

Atishi's hunger strike had entered its fifth day on Tuesday. Atishi had also said that her indefinite strike would continue till the Haryana government fulfilled the water rights of the residents of Delhi and till the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage are not opened, as per AAP.

The issue of the water crisis has been ongoing in Delhi for a very long time, leading to the people of Delhi counting on water tankers to fulfil their daily water requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024