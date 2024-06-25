Left Menu

Delhi: MCD conducts anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri

According to an official statement from the MCD, "The initiative was part of the MCD's ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces."

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:26 IST
Delhi: MCD conducts anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri
MCD conducts encroachment removal action in Mangolpuri. (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a joint anti-encroachment drive at Municipal Park in Y Block, Mangolpuri, Kanjhwala Road on Tuesday. According to an official statement from the MCD, "The initiative was part of the MCD's ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces."

With the support of the police force of five companies, the MCD commenced the demolition of the illegally extended boundary wall of the encroachment. "The operation successfully removed 20 metres of the unauthorised structure. However, the situation escalated as a large mob gathered, forming a human chain to obstruct the entry of JCBs into the area," read the statement.

Additionally, the presence of female protesters sitting on the unauthorised structure complicated the law-and-order situation. Despite their diligent efforts, the authorities were unable to safely disperse the crowd.

In light of these developments, the police advised the MCD to temporarily halt the encroachment removal operation to maintain peace and order. "A status report regarding this issue has been filed with the High Court of Delhi in WC (P) No 4867/2024," said the MCD statement.

The MCD remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring the orderly development of the city and is currently in the process of rescheduling the encroachment removal programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024