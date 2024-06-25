Delhi: MCD conducts anti-encroachment drive in Mangolpuri

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a joint anti-encroachment drive at Municipal Park in Y Block, Mangolpuri, Kanjhwala Road on Tuesday. According to an official statement from the MCD, "The initiative was part of the MCD's ongoing efforts to address unauthorised religious encroachments and uphold the integrity of public spaces."

With the support of the police force of five companies, the MCD commenced the demolition of the illegally extended boundary wall of the encroachment. "The operation successfully removed 20 metres of the unauthorised structure. However, the situation escalated as a large mob gathered, forming a human chain to obstruct the entry of JCBs into the area," read the statement.

Additionally, the presence of female protesters sitting on the unauthorised structure complicated the law-and-order situation. Despite their diligent efforts, the authorities were unable to safely disperse the crowd.

In light of these developments, the police advised the MCD to temporarily halt the encroachment removal operation to maintain peace and order. "A status report regarding this issue has been filed with the High Court of Delhi in WC (P) No 4867/2024," said the MCD statement.

The MCD remains steadfast in its commitment to enforcing the rule of law and ensuring the orderly development of the city and is currently in the process of rescheduling the encroachment removal programme. (ANI)

