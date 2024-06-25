Adani Foundation organises nationwide blood donation drive on Gautam Adani's 62nd birthday

Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, organised a blood donation drive across India on Monday to mark the 62nd birthday of Group Chairman Gautam Adani. The drive was conducted in 152 cities across 21 states of the country, said the foundation. Organised under the guidance of the Adani Healthcare team, the drive received an overwhelming response from employees, according to a press release by the foundation.

As many as 24,500 units (approximately 9,800 litres) of blood was collected; this can help more than 73,500 patients through the use of different components, such as whole blood, PCV, platelet concentrates, plasma, FFP, cryoprecipitate and albumin. The collection this year surpassed last year's 20,621 units. Expressing her gratitude, Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, said, "I want to thank every member of our Adani family for their generous contribution to this noble cause. Their dedication, year after year, not only demonstrates their compassion but also reinforces our collective commitment to serve those in need."

The drive was organised in partnership with the blood banks of the Red Cross and government hospitals. A team, comprising over 2,000 doctors, paramedics, data operators and staff of Adani companies, played a key role in making the blood collection drive a big success. Since 2011, the Adani Foundation has been organising an annual blood donation drive to mark the birthday of Gautam Adani. Through its initiatives, the Foundation remains committed to addressing critical challenges and bringing about sustainable and holistic development of communities.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India, said the foundation. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihood, community development, and climate action.

The strategies of the Foundation are integrated into national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. Adani Foundation is currently operating in 6,769 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 9.1 million lives, said the foundation. (ANI)

