West's Underestimation of Russia Could Lead to 'Tragic and Fatal' Consequences, Warns Ryabkov
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that the West's underestimation of Russia's resolve could lead to 'tragic and fatal' consequences. He emphasized that the U.S. and its allies were confronting a major nuclear power and highlighted Russia's readiness to defend its interests in any situation.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that if the West underestimated Moscow's resolve then it could lead to "tragic and fatal" consequences because the United States and its allies were confronting a major nuclear power. Ryabkov said that the West underestimated "Russia's readiness to stand up for itself and ensure its own interests in any situation."
"I don't even want to assume that this underestimation could become tragic and fatal," he said, adding that the West had chosen to confront a major nuclear power. "There are different ways to respond to this - rhetorical and practical. We have the resources to convey signals to the West in the field of nuclear deterrence, even in the absence of our opponents' willingness to conduct a sober dialogue. But there is a danger, it cannot be underestimated, that their side may make a mistake. We will try not to."
