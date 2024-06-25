Left Menu

Rand Water Commences Maintenance, Impacting Johannesburg Water Systems

This maintenance is expected to cause disruptions ranging from low water pressure to complete water supply interruptions for Johannesburg Water customers.

Updated: 25-06-2024 22:26 IST
  • South Africa

Rand Water has initiated extensive maintenance on their infrastructure affecting Johannesburg Water’s operations supplied by the Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes pump stations, and the Daleside Booster Station. The maintenance commenced on Monday and is scheduled to continue until 29 July 2024. This maintenance is expected to cause disruptions ranging from low water pressure to complete water supply interruptions for Johannesburg Water customers.

Maintenance Schedule:

Eikenhof: 27 June – 12 July 2024, starting at 7 pm. Pumping will be reduced to 83% during this period.

Expected Impact: Normal water supply for the first 24 hours followed by low pressure to no water.

Areas Impacted: Randburg, Roodepoort, Soweto, Johannesburg Central, and Commando (Brixton, Hursthill, and Crosby).

Zwartkopjes: 24 – 25 June 2024, starting at 7 pm. Pumping will be reduced to 50%.

Expected Impact: Normal water supply for the first 24 hours followed by low pressure to no water.

Areas Impacted: Berea, Parktown, Hector Norris, Forrest Hill, Eagles Nest, Alan Manor, Naturena, Crown Gardens, Aeroton, and Orlando East.

Daleside: 24 – 25 June 2024, starting at 7 pm. No pumping for 4 hours, then reduced to 50% for 27 hours.

Expected Impact: Normal water supply for the first 24 hours followed by low pressure to no water.

Areas Impacted: Range Farm, Lawley, and Ennerdale.

Johannesburg Water has made provisions for alternative water supply at critical locations such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centers. Residents will receive regular updates throughout the maintenance period via Johannesburg Water’s official social media platforms, website, and through communication with ward councillors in the affected areas.

The maintenance aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of water supply systems but may lead to temporary inconveniences for residents and businesses in the affected regions.

