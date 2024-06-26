Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Gandoh area

An encounter began at the Gandoh area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. More details awaited.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:36 IST
Visuals of encounter at Gandoh area of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gandoh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 26 [ANI]: An encounter between terrorists and security personnel began on Wednesday at the Gandoh area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. More details awaited on the same.

On June 19, two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla district in an encounter with security forces. Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at Reasi, Kathua, and Doda in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. A civilian and at least seven security personnel were also injured.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and directed all security agencies to "work in a mission mode and ensure quick response in a coordinated manner." Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents.

The meeting, attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

