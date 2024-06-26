Left Menu

Govt Repeals Compulsory Registration for Log Traders and Forestry Advisers

“I am confident that voluntary registration through the New Zealand Institute of Forestry is a better mechanism to support the quality of forestry advice,” McClay said.

Updated: 26-06-2024 17:15 IST
Govt Repeals Compulsory Registration for Log Traders and Forestry Advisers
Forest owners have welcomed the repeal, noting that it will provide relief and assurance to growers facing increased regulatory complexities. Image Credit: Needpix
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government today announced the repeal of legislation that mandated the compulsory registration of log traders and forestry advisers. Forestry Minister Todd McClay stated that the existing legislation failed to deliver the desired outcomes and imposed unnecessary costs on forest businesses.

The changes will take effect from 1 July, and the Government will refund any fees or levies already paid to the Ministry for Primary Industries this season.

Forest owners have welcomed the repeal, noting that it will provide relief and assurance to growers facing increased regulatory complexities. Timber products play a pivotal role in New Zealand's primary exports, contributing $5.8 billion to the economy last year. An operating environment that supports a strong economy and strengthens the integrity of the supply chain is essential to getting New Zealand back on track, lowering the cost of living, and providing the quality public services Kiwis deserve.

“This legislation honours our pre-election commitment to cut wasteful spending and restore confidence in the forestry sector. It is important that we reduce unnecessary regulation and compliance costs where possible,” McClay added.

