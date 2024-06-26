Mumbai customs seizes massive quantity of contraband worth over 10 crore

Mumbai customs seized a massive quantity of contraband, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco/gutkha valued at over Rs 10 crore, from the Taloja area of Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday. The operation, conducted on June 25, resulted in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 kgs of goods, totaling around 74 lakh sticks of cigarettes.

"On 25.06.2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III carried out destruction of 10,000 kgs of confiscated/seized cigarettes ( 74 lakh sticks approx), e-cigarettes & Tobacco/Gutkha, valued at Rs. 10.60 crore at facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja," Mumbai customs said in a post on X. Earlier, Mumbai Customs in 3 days seized over 10.50 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.64 crore in 15 cases, said officials on Friday.

According to Mumbai customs officials, the seizures, made between June 11 and 13, resulted in the arrest of five individuals. The seized gold was found concealed in various ingenious ways, including under bus seats, inside the wheels of trolley suitcases, and both on and inside the bodies of the individuals involved.

"During June 11-13, 2024, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.50 kg of gold valued at Rs 6.64 crore across 15 cases. The gold was found concealed under the seat of a bus, inside the wheels of trolley suitcases, and on and inside the bodies of individuals. Five people were arrested," said Mumbai Customs in a statement on Friday. (ANI)

