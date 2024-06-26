Left Menu

Peru's Coca Leaf Decline: A Shift in the Anti-Drug Landscape

Peru's coca leaf growing area decreased by 2.3% in 2023 after seven years of growth, as reported by the country's anti-drug commission DEVIDA. The area covered by the plant, a key ingredient in cocaine production, reduced from 95,008 hectares in 2022 to 92,784 hectares last year.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:49 IST
Peru's coca leaf growing area shrank by 2.3% in 2023, after seven years of booming growth, according to data published on Wednesday by the country's anti-drug commission DEVIDA.

The plant, which is a key ingredient in producing cocaine, covered an area of 92,784 hectares (358.241027 square miles) last year, compared with the 95,008 hectares registered in 2022, the data showed.

