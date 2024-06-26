Peru's Coca Leaf Decline: A Shift in the Anti-Drug Landscape
Peru's coca leaf growing area decreased by 2.3% in 2023 after seven years of growth, as reported by the country's anti-drug commission DEVIDA. The area covered by the plant, a key ingredient in cocaine production, reduced from 95,008 hectares in 2022 to 92,784 hectares last year.
Reuters | Lima | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:49 IST
- Country:
- Peru
Peru's coca leaf growing area shrank by 2.3% in 2023, after seven years of booming growth, according to data published on Wednesday by the country's anti-drug commission DEVIDA.
The plant, which is a key ingredient in producing cocaine, covered an area of 92,784 hectares (358.241027 square miles) last year, compared with the 95,008 hectares registered in 2022, the data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Report Reveals Extreme Violence Against Children in 2023 Conflicts
Breakthroughs and Legal Battles: A Glimpse into 2023's Health Landscape
Supreme Scrutiny: Justices' Gifts and Income Revealed in 2023 Disclosures
G7 Summit 2023: Biden's Strategic Moves Amid Global Turmoil
Surge in US Healthcare Spending Hits $4.8 Trillion in 2023