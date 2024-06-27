Left Menu

Yacht Crew Denies Starting Devastating Greek Island Forest Fire

The crew members of a yacht accused of starting a massive forest fire on the Greek island of Hydra have denied any involvement in arson charges. Despite recent severe penalties for arson in Greece, the crew asserts their innocence, and the investigation continues.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 03:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 03:59 IST
Yacht Crew Denies Starting Devastating Greek Island Forest Fire
crew members

The crew members of a yacht accused of starting a forest fire last week on the Greek island of Hydra denied arson charges on Wednesday when they appeared before a judge, a legal source and local media said.

Wildfires are common in the Mediterranean country but they have become more frequent and devastating due to hotter, drier and windier weather, which scientists link to climate change. Greece has in recent years beefed up penalties for arson. The fire, which is believed to have been sparked by fireworks, broke out on Friday night, devouring nearly 300,000 square metres of the island's only pine forest before fire fighters tamed the flames early on Saturday.

The 13 Greek crew members of the yacht, which had been moored 350 metres (383 yards) from the shore when the fire erupted, were arrested on Sunday at a marina near Athens and charged with starting the blaze. They have all denied any wrongdoing and they reiterated their stance before an investigating magistrate at the court of Piraeus on Wednesday.

In a statement cited by the Athens News Agency, the company operating the yacht, Salaminia Yachting LTD, said it awaits the results of the investigation and that it "retains absolute confidence in the integrity and sincerity of the crew members", who have stated that they were not involved in the incident. The legal source said earlier that there was not enough evidence to link them with the case and that the captain of the vessel had been the first person to alert authorities about the fire, while other yachts were also in the wider area.

Witnesses testified that they saw smoke and flames after hearing 15 to 20 loud sounds, similar to firework explosions, at 10:30 pm (1930 GMT) on Friday night, according to court documents seen by Reuters. One of them said they had seen a rubber boat sailing towards the yacht as the fire was spreading fast. They later saw a fire extinguisher on the yacht's stern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024