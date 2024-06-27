Survival in Searing Heat: Women Bear the Brunt of Climate Change
Majida Begum, a ragpicker from Delhi, represents the daily struggles of Indian women facing heat and humidity exacerbated by climate change. Female-headed households, often in marginal sectors, are disproportionately affected. Health risks and economic losses intensify as women struggle for survival amidst extreme heat.
- Country:
- India
Majida Begum's sweat-lined face tells a story common to millions of Indian women. As she sifts through waste in Delhi's Seemapuri, she underscores the grim realities faced by women amid intensifying heat and humidity.
A UN FAO study highlights that female-headed rural households suffer 8% more income loss due to heat stress compared to their male counterparts, as climate change tightens its grip globally.
Women, largely confined to unorganised sectors with labor-intensive tasks, face severe economic and health challenges, explained Seema Bhaskaran of NGO Transform Rural India. Majida, 65, is evidence of this reality, working long hours despite harsh conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian IT Worker Jailed for Unauthorized Access Leading to Massive Financial Loss
Delhi water crisis: ADM, SDM level officers to be deployed in each Zone to monitor situation
Controversial Defeat: India Loses to Qatar in World Cup Qualifier
Indian stocks trade firm ahead of May inflation data release
World Bank raises GDP projection, says India to keep its fastest-growing economy tag