Bureau of Immigration imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Indigo for visa violations

The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) slapped a fine on Indigo, one of India's largest airlines, for alleged visa-related violations.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 12:15 IST
Bureau of Immigration imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on Indigo for visa violations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) slapped a fine on Indigo, one of India's largest airlines, for alleged visa-related violations. In a mandatory regulatory filing, InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of Indigo has disclosed that the Bureau of Immigration which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh over alleged visa-related violations. The airline received the communication regarding the fine on June 11.

On Impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible, the company informed that there is "no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company." On the delay in disclosing this information to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the company stated that it was exploring possibilities for filing of appeal against the order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

