UNICEF Urges Immediate Action as Sudan’s Children Face Humanitarian Crisis

Reports from UNICEF indicate that since April 2023, more than 3,800 children have been killed or injured in Sudan, with alarming rates of rights violations continuing unabated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 15:39 IST
Following a recent visit to Port Sudan, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell has issued a stark warning about the devastating impact of ongoing conflict on children across Sudan. With over 14 million children urgently needing humanitarian aid and nearly all Sudanese children out of school, the situation represents one of the largest child displacement crises globally.

Reports from UNICEF indicate that since April 2023, more than 3,800 children have been killed or injured in Sudan, with alarming rates of rights violations continuing unabated. In North Darfur alone, over 400 children have suffered casualties due to recent escalations in fighting around El Fasher, where essential facilities like the Saudi Maternity Hospital have come under attack.

Russell emphasized the dire humanitarian conditions faced by Sudan's children, highlighting that nearly 9 million are grappling with acute food insecurity and lack of access to safe water. Additionally, almost 4 million children under five are severely malnourished, with hundreds of thousands at risk of dying from preventable diseases exacerbated by the conflict.

During her visit, Russell met with children like Areeg, 11, who shared her heartbreaking experience of fleeing violence in Khartoum, losing friends, and now living in a tent in Port Sudan. Another teenager, Malaz, spoke of her family's displacement and the struggle to find basic necessities after fleeing their home in Khartoum.

UNICEF is calling for urgent international action to address the crisis in Sudan, including:

Ending grave violations against children, such as attacks on schools and hospitals, recruitment into armed groups, and sexual violence.

Implementing a ceasefire and advancing towards a lasting peace agreement.

Ensuring unhindered humanitarian access across conflict zones and borders.

Fully funding a comprehensive humanitarian response plan requiring $840 million to provide critical child protection, education, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, and cash assistance.

Russell stressed that the children she met expressed a strong desire to return home and see an end to the war that has upended their lives. The ongoing conflict not only threatens their immediate survival but also jeopardizes their long-term well-being and future prospects.

As Sudan's children endure unprecedented hardships, UNICEF continues to advocate tirelessly for their protection and well-being, urging the global community to prioritize their needs and work towards sustainable solutions to end the crisis.

