NHAI Establishes DPR Cell for Enhanced Monitoring and Quality Control of National Highway Projects

A DPR is a crucial component for the successful execution of National Highway projects, encompassing various surveys, investigations, and designs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:39 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure the highest construction standards, cost-effectiveness, and timely completion of National Highway projects, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has established a Detailed Project Report (DPR) cell at its headquarters in New Delhi. This cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPRs for National Highway projects, aiming to bring uniformity in the review process and ensure that quality DPRs are prepared and reviewed before project implementation.

A DPR is a crucial component for the successful execution of National Highway projects, encompassing various surveys, investigations, and designs. The newly formed DPR cell will assist in finalizing parameters for all highway components (highways and structures) in accordance with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) specifications and standards.

The DPR cell will comprise a dedicated team of approximately 40 professionals, including Principal DPR Experts and domain experts in areas such as Road Safety, Traffic, Land Acquisition, Bridges, Tunnels, Geotechnical engineering, Senior Highway engineering, and Forestry. These experts will develop mechanisms and monitoring systems to ensure a uniform review process throughout the DPR project lifecycle.

Additionally, the team will analyze bid documents and technical schedules related to National Highway projects, providing cost estimates based on design features. The cell will also assist in planning pre-construction activities and integrating projects with the Highway Information Model Software (HIMS). Officials from the cell will conduct site visits to evaluate proposals made by DPR and design consultants, suggesting innovative practices to enhance the quality of the DPR relevant to the project.

The DPR cell's objective is to prepare accurate reports that will facilitate the development of world-class National Highways, contributing significantly to the nation's growth.

