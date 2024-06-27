NHRC takes cognizance of reported sexual assault on woman by Delhi Police constable

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that allegedly, a Delhi Police constable befriended a woman, sexually assaulted her and also made a video of the act, the commission said in a statement. Later, threatening to post the video on social media, he continued to rape her. Reportedly, she (the victim) has been visiting the Kalyanpuri and Malviya Nagar police stations in Delhi for 15 days but the police are allegedly not taking any action on her complaint in the matter.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victim woman. Accordingly, it has issued notice to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report on the matter within one week. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, and action taken against the responsible official.

According to the media report, carried out on June 25, 2024, the victim came in contact with the constable through social media. The woman also met the family of the policeman about her ordeal but no one listened to her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)