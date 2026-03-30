Mysterious Death Spurs Investigation: Nigerian National Dies After Encounter with Delhi Police

A Nigerian national's mysterious death has sparked a detailed investigation after an encounter with Delhi Police. The incident occurred during the citywide 'Operation Kavach', aimed at curbing suspicious activities through intensive patrolling.

The deceased, Christian Eze Promise, was apprehended for riding a scooter on the wrong side. Instead of complying, he collided with a police vehicle and attempted to escape. The police apprehended him, and he was subsequently taken for questioning. Complaining of unease, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

A parallel inquiry is underway to determine if this qualifies as a custodial death. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and conducting a thorough probe. Relevant authorities, including the National Human Rights Commission and the Ministry of External Affairs, have been notified. An official postmortem is awaited to confirm the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)