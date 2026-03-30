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Lightning-Fast Capture: Delhi Police Nab Notorious Burglar in Just 72 Hours

In a swift operation, Delhi Police arrested a notorious burglar just 72 hours after a major house theft in Rajinder Nagar. The arrest led to solving six similar cases and recovering high-value stolen goods. Police credited the success to meticulous CCTV analysis and rapid teamwork.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:49 IST
Lightning-Fast Capture: Delhi Police Nab Notorious Burglar in Just 72 Hours
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a swift breakthrough, Delhi Police apprehended a notorious burglar within a mere 72 hours of a major house burglary in Rajinder Nagar, officials revealed on Monday. The arrest has led to the resolution of six related cases, with high-value stolen goods successfully recovered.

The incident occurred on March 24 when a woman discovered her home ransacked around 11 PM. Among the stolen items were two mobile phones, an Apple iPad Air, a laptop, a Panasonic camera, a Marshall speaker, a Van Heusen bag, and Rs 18,400 in cash. The local Rajinder Nagar police station swiftly registered a case.

A dedicated team, spearheaded by Sub-Inspector Yogesh Poonia with oversight from Station House Officer Rajender Singh and senior officials, immediately plunged into action. They meticulously reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity, unveiling the burglar boarding a bus post-theft. Following the bus's trajectory, they identified significant CCTV points at Dwarka Sector-2 Bus Depot and pinpointed the suspect disembarking at the Dasghara Bus Stand. Acting on precise intelligence, they raided on March 27, arresting Raj Kumar, alias Raj Kanwar, aged 29, from Todapur, Delhi, recovering most stolen goods.

The habitual offender, with a past of thefts and NDPS violations, confessed to targeting empty homes. His modus operandi involved using tools like hammers, pliers, and screwdrivers to gain entry. Officials lauded the smart use of surveillance technology and rapid teamwork for their effective solutions. Further investigations continue.

In a separate operation, Delhi Police on Monday detained a 47-year-old man, Srinivas Louis, from Mysuru, Karnataka. Charged with sending over 1,000 hoax threat messages nationwide, this arrest followed detailed technical surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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